ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Gap Up to $38.91

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.91, but opened at $40.61. ViacomCBS shares last traded at $39.04, with a volume of 628,626 shares trading hands.

VIAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

