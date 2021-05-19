Vichheka Heang Sells 4,336 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $93,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vichheka Heang also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, April 6th, Vichheka Heang sold 3,832 shares of SunPower stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $128,985.12.
  • On Thursday, March 4th, Vichheka Heang sold 14,596 shares of SunPower stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $466,926.04.
  • On Tuesday, March 2nd, Vichheka Heang sold 7,989 shares of SunPower stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $298,309.26.
  • On Monday, February 22nd, Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of SunPower stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $76,060.44.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average is $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 2.47. SunPower Co. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.15 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist cut their target price on SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital cut their target price on SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SunPower from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 72.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 49,511 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the first quarter worth $209,000. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 7.0% during the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 32,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

