Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) Shares Up 0.2%

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.93. 77,892 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 63,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93.

Get Vickers Vantage Corp. I alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $6,740,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $8,757,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $1,273,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $4,446,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $425,000.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Vickers Vantage Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vickers Vantage Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.