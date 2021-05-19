Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 291,956 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,949,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,956 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Invesco worth $49,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco by 278.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752,127 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,920,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 1,994.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,363,000 after buying an additional 1,385,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,541,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,488,000 after buying an additional 838,862 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,397.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 870,488 shares of company stock valued at $23,207,401. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

IVZ stock opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.50. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

