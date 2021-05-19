Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $51.24 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 655,925 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $51,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,771,997 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,866,164,000 after buying an additional 295,370 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,376,215 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $932,281,000 after buying an additional 90,596 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,515,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,307,556 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $434,954,000 after purchasing an additional 22,736 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,645,062 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $380,663,000 after purchasing an additional 291,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $70.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

