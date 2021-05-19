Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,954 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 26,611 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $47,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,313 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $12,952,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,084 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $126.14 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.83.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.54) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at $12,940,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WYNN. Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

