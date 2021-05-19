Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,899 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of MarketAxess worth $53,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in MarketAxess by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total transaction of $1,340,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,111,408.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,503 shares of company stock valued at $16,349,840. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $446.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 61.53 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.19 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $497.91 and a 200 day moving average of $530.93.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKTX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $570.67.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.