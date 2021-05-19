Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) PT Raised to $36.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

VCTR stock opened at $29.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $30.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 592,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,157,000 after acquiring an additional 74,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 38,004 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 75,712 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,786,000. Finally, Weber Alan W lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 256,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 39,163 shares during the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

