Vid Price Reaches $0.0262 on Major Exchanges (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded down 46.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 19th. Vid has a total market capitalization of $620,876.73 and approximately $412.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vid coin can now be bought for about $0.0262 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Vid has traded 37.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00078379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00017180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.78 or 0.01249070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.28 or 0.10484051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00104306 BTC.

Vid Coin Profile

Vid (CRYPTO:VI) is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,724,512 coins. Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . The official website for Vid is vid.camera

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Buying and Selling Vid

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.