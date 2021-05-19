VIDY (VIDY) One Day Volume Hits $2.94 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 23.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. During the last week, VIDY has traded 37.3% lower against the dollar. VIDY has a total market cap of $23.57 million and $2.94 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDY coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00078085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00017281 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $459.37 or 0.01255255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,613.39 or 0.09873794 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00055555 BTC.

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

