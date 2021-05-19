View, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.92) Per Share (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of View in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Cohen anticipates that the company will earn ($1.92) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for View’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of View in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

View stock opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73. View has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $13.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of View during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of View during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of View during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of View during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of View during the first quarter valued at about $87,000.

About View

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit