View, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.92) Per Share (NASDAQ:VIEW)

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of View in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Cohen anticipates that the company will earn ($1.92) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for View’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of View in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

View stock opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73. View has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $13.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of View during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of View during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of View during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of View during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of View during the first quarter valued at about $87,000.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

