Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 5,200 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $153,815.06. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research raised their target price on Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.58.

NYSE CARS opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $934.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average is $12.42. Cars.com Inc. has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $15.71.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.42 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

