Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Macquarie upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.15.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.64. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $42.73. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 2.55.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.