Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 315.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.14.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $170.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.28. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.14 and a beta of 2.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.97 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total value of $764,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,829 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,180.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total transaction of $1,495,424.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,225,371.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,501. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.