Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 300 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 690.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in EPR Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $51.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average is $40.11. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 1.82.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

In related news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.