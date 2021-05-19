Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,133,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,814,000 after buying an additional 653,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $30,580,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $14,788,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $907,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $12,605,000.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

MDRX opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.70, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

