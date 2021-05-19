Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in XPEL by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in XPEL by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in XPEL during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in XPEL during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XPEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on XPEL from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of XPEL opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.51 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average of $51.99.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,260.00. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $701,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,740 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,479. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

