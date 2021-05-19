Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.69.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 719.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 69,519 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 3,022.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 299,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,307,000 after buying an additional 290,140 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $7,875,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $687,000. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $9,626,000. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.84. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of -0.26.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

