Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Director Brian K. Ferraioli Buys 8,000 Shares

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $127,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,096.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian K. Ferraioli also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 6th, Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 3,000 shares of Vistra stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00.

Vistra stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,853,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,148,674. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,579,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,824 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,372,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,176,000 after acquiring an additional 319,330 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 8.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,065,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,637,000 after acquiring an additional 906,244 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 86.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651,498 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,266,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,865,000 after acquiring an additional 467,800 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

