Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $23.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Vital Farms traded as low as $19.10 and last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 5778 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 18,153 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $400,999.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,387.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $1,109,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,487 shares of company stock worth $4,224,135.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 677,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,141,000 after acquiring an additional 164,236 shares during the last quarter. Amazon com Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $40,578,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at $904,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 37,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.45.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Equities analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms Company Profile (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

