Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 178.09 ($2.33).

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 127.04 ($1.66) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 136.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 128.81. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The firm has a market cap of £35.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.23%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Van Boxmeer purchased 305,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

