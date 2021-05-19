Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Insider Sells $472,111.92 in Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) insider Carol Denise Stott sold 11,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $472,111.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,220.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vroom stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,063,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,084. Vroom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.15.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vroom during the first quarter worth approximately $953,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Vroom during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom during the first quarter worth approximately $2,151,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vroom by 77.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,722,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,160,000 after purchasing an additional 752,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Vroom during the first quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

