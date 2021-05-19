Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Given New $55.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on VRM. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Vroom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Vroom stock opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.15. Vroom has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vroom will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 35,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $1,574,131.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,835,546.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $1,037,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,103,991.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,526,997 shares of company stock worth $56,719,374 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vroom by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,549,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,297,000 after buying an additional 5,477,398 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,537,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,445 shares during the period. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter worth about $247,937,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 331.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,898,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,454 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 50,043.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,873,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,010,000 after buying an additional 3,865,320 shares during the period. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

