Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.850-5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Vulcan Materials stock traded down $5.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.95. The stock had a trading volume of 700,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,544. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $98.60 and a 52-week high of $194.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.80 and a 200 day moving average of $159.77.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VMC. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.53.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

