Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been assigned a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WAC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.60 ($28.94).

ETR:WAC opened at €25.36 ($29.84) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is €18.30. Wacker Neuson has a 52 week low of €10.97 ($12.91) and a 52 week high of €25.20 ($29.65). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

