Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been assigned a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WAC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.60 ($28.94).

ETR:WAC opened at €25.36 ($29.84) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is €18.30. Wacker Neuson has a 52 week low of €10.97 ($12.91) and a 52 week high of €25.20 ($29.65). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44.

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Analyst Recommendations for Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit