Wade G W & Inc. Buys 430 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $86.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.34 and its 200-day moving average is $74.07. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

