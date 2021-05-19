Wade G W & Inc. Decreases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $584.83 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $256.41 and a 1 year high of $669.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $626.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $535.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

