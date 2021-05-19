Wade G W & Inc. Grows Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $128,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 241.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394,640 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3,099.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 202,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 196,477 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Ford Motor by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 814,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 59,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 402.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 200,197 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of -303.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

