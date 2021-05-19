Wade G W & Inc. Has $794,000 Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,219 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 89,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $82.91 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.10 and a 200 day moving average of $76.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1,184.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

