Wade G W & Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 70.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PJP opened at $79.73 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.97.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.