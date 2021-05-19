Wagerr (WGR) Reaches One Day Volume of $105,290.00

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 35.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. During the last week, Wagerr has traded 51.3% lower against the US dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for $0.0643 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. Wagerr has a market cap of $13.93 million and $105,290.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00013622 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00029051 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.38 or 0.01075653 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 218,788,749 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.