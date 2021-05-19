Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Plans $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.4675 per share by the pharmacy operator on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has raised its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 46 consecutive years. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a payout ratio of 40.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to earn $5.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBA. Cowen upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.