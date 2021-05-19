Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Increased to $181.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $181.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.55% from the company’s current price.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.88.

Shares of WMT opened at $141.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $399.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.12 and a 200 day moving average of $141.77. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,724,271 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $234,208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,303 shares during the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $1,532,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 62.9% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 37,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 14,322 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.9% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 36,358 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $14,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

