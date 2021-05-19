Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Receives Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $170.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.18.

Walmart stock opened at $141.91 on Tuesday. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

