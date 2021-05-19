Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average of $35.69.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.41.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

