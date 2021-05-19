Waters (NYSE:WAT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.850-10.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.58 billion-$2.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.Waters also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 2.150-2.250 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WAT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a c rating to an a- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $249.56.

Shares of WAT traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $304.29. 8,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,440. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.88. Waters has a one year low of $171.38 and a one year high of $320.39.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The company had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waters will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

