Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.60.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $288.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $285.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.86. Watsco has a 52 week low of $160.39 and a 52 week high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Watsco’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 124,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 180,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Watsco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 351,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Analyst Recommendations for Watsco (NYSE:WSO)

