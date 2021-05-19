Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $27,000 in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 208 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $119.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,712.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $92.61 and a 1 year high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.67.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

