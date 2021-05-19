Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $29,000 in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PACB. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.10 and a beta of 1.32. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $53.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.71.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $150,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 229,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $8,968,030.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 894,094 shares in the company, valued at $34,994,839.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 572,346 shares of company stock worth $20,090,696. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

