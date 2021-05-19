Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $30,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,371,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 350,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,411,000 after buying an additional 42,230 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 237,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,905,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $80.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.64. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $89.13.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.