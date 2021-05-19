Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 142 GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,082,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GWPH opened at $218.96 on Wednesday. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $87.07 and a 1 year high of $219.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -127.30 and a beta of 2.15.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.31. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.09.

In related news, Director Volker Knappertz sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $55,386.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cabot Brown sold 4,020 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $72,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at $129,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,480 shares of company stock valued at $279,753. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

