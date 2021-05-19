WeBlock Reaches Market Cap of $139,724.38 (WON)

WeBlock (CURRENCY:WON) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. WeBlock has a market capitalization of $139,724.38 and approximately $15,922.00 worth of WeBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeBlock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0310 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WeBlock has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00082451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00019296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $490.61 or 0.01389380 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00056476 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00101547 BTC.

WeBlock Profile

WeBlock (CRYPTO:WON) is a coin. WeBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,505,536 coins. WeBlock’s official Twitter account is @WeBlockEnglish . WeBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@WeBlock . WeBlock’s official website is www.weblock.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “WeBounty is an intelligent traffic growth solution for community and social media. Through the seamless cooperation of behavioural incentive mechanism and smart robot, it helps anyone to establish an influential community from diversified areas. “

WeBlock Coin Trading

