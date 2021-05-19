Wedbush Lowers Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $320.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wedbush from $420.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WIX. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.28.

Shares of WIX opened at $226.58 on Wednesday. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $190.24 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of -87.82 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Wix.com during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

