Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PATH. Barclays began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $73.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.82. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.40.

In related news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. Also, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $85,549,688.00. Insiders sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496 over the last quarter.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

