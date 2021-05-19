Wells Fargo & Company Raises Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $16.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.11.

Shares of RRC stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $13.61. 100,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,642,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average is $8.98.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its stake in Range Resources by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 8,014,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,700,000 after buying an additional 898,973 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 401,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

