Wells Fargo & Company Raises The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $28.00

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WMB. Mizuho upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

WMB stock opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $26.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 239.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.42.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,838,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $516,119,000 after buying an additional 463,687 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,232,000 after buying an additional 17,671,486 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,740,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,647,000 after buying an additional 922,760 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,209,000 after buying an additional 483,288 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,593,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,356,000 after buying an additional 787,025 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

