Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $4.18 Million in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 124,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at $1,576,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 12.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,381 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at $5,922,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Syneos Health by 12.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 932,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,708,000 after acquiring an additional 102,019 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health stock opened at $85.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.73 and a 200-day moving average of $73.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $89.95.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total value of $345,190,591.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Maldonado sold 448,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $36,382,259.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,156,560 shares of company stock valued at $385,804,937. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.64.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

