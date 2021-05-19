Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $4.85 Million in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,852,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,154,000 after purchasing an additional 27,344 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $2,063,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,598,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,894 in the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LAD opened at $356.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $112.85 and a one year high of $417.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $385.52 and a 200 day moving average of $339.59.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.42.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit