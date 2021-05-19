Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $4.85 Million in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,852,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,154,000 after purchasing an additional 27,344 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $2,063,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,598,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,894 in the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LAD opened at $356.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $112.85 and a one year high of $417.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $385.52 and a 200 day moving average of $339.59.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.42.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

