Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New $2.90 Million Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 74,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WFC shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.26.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

