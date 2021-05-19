Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New $5.97 Million Investment in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 154,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,972,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $283.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

In other United Bankshares news, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 9,998 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $398,320.32. Insiders sold 99,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,472 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

